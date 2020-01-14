‘Irresponsible Indian rhetoric’ can have implications on peace: COAS

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that without compromising on national security, Pakistan will continue to play its role for regional peace, said a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations on Tuesday.

According to the ISPR, the Chief of the Army Staff said this while presiding over the Corps Commanders Conference at the General Headquarters. The forum reviewed the strategic, regional and national security in relation to the borders, Line of Control and Indian occupied Kashmir.

The Army Chief said that Pakistan is the lead participant in the region with significant contributions towards peace and stability, ISPR said.

“We shall continue to play our responsible and positive role towards this end without compromising national security and defence of the motherland at whatever cost,” the Chief of the Army Staff said.

The meeting also took into account the “provocative statements” of the Indian military leadership, said the ISPR, calling it “irresponsible rhetoric with implications on regional peace and stability”.

“The forum also reviewed evolving security situation in the Middle East with reference to US-Iran standoff and its implications on regional peace and stability,” stated the press release.