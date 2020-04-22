Irresponsible behaviour makes people vulnerable to coronavirus

Staff Reporter

As the Punjab government provided relaxation in the coronavirus lockdown, irresponsible behaviour of people in Rawalpindi has made them vulnerable to the pandemic.

According to media reports traffic is running on all roads of the city and markets are crowded and people are not using face masks and gloves despite being aware of their importance. Social distancing is not being observed.

Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner Anwaar Ul Haq said the authorities are taking all steps to ensure the safety of people who must also show responsibility themselves.

Medical experts have warned that such behaviour may prove to be very harmful.