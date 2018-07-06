Irresponsible armed individuals not to be tolerated, says President Ghani

KABUL : Afghanistan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani says the activities of the irresponsible armed individuals will not be tolerated any more as the Afghan Special Forces arrested one of the prominent commanders of Junbish Milli in northern Faryab province of Afghanistan.

Speaking with the officers of the 201st Silab Corps in the East, President Ghani said the government arrested a number of irresponsible armed individuals this week and were transferred to Kabul.

He was responding to a question a demand of the Afghan national army officer who asked President Ghani to act against the irresponsible armed individuals in the country.

President Ghani further added that the government has decided and is firm to its decision not to tolerate the irresponsible armed individuals anymore.

The local government and military officials confirmed that Commander Nizamuddin Qaisari was arrested following a scuffle in a military compound on Monday evening.

A provincial council member of Faryab Tahir Rahmani confirmed that Commander Qaisari has been arrested by the Special Forces of the Afghan Military.

He said Commander Qaisari started verbal clash with the participants of a security meeting in Maimana city which resulted into a armed clash.

According to Rahmani, at least four security guards of commander Qaisari were killed and at least four others were wounded.

Share on: WhatsApp