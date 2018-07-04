Irregularities in CCE

SPSC have conducted phase one of Combine Competitive Exam (CCE) in Larkano and Sukkur on 24th June in Karachi on 30th and 1st July, which have opened the door of serious questions over the transparency and incapability of SPSC, I have already written in my letter published on 29th May, 2018 and appealed to SPSC and warned against the possible failure which would be the result of conducting test on SPSC defined manner, and all came true, people used their cell phone in exam hall, even captured pictures of question papers with answer sheet, these pictures circulate everywhere through social media, and dishearten the serious aspirants of CCE who were waiting for years, leak of pictures provided sufficient evidence regarding the usage of cell phone in exam hall for cheating, which is clear failure of SPSC, what SPSC will do in next two phases?

Changed and tough test will be conducted for Karachi and Hyderabad centre, which will destroy the uniformity of test and create misunderstanding among rural and urban population. I don’t know why SPSC is leaving so many question marks on its credibility? From the day of inception, SPSC conducted only seven times CCE exam, and each time it left many question marks on its transparency.

We have a good example how FPSC conducts its exams why we do not follow FPSC? Thousands of aspirants have already suffered during CCE 2013 Exams, many who have cleared exam resigned from previous government jobs and wish to join but exam is considered null and void so they lost both positions, if care has been taken and exam was conducted in a transparent manner, this would have not happened.

The people of Sindh have very few opportunities to change their fortune from rigid and feudal system, they are already suffering from corruption and nepotism, don’t snatch the opportunities, again I appeal to SPSC, caretaker Chief Minister and Governor of Sindh to take serious notice on this issue and conduct CCE in a uniform and transparent manner.

FAYYAZ SALIH HUSSAIN

Via email

Share on: WhatsApp