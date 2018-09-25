Irish trainers impart training to 709 emergency medical technicians

Staff Reporter

The first batch of 709 emergency medical technicians trained in collaboration with National Ambulance Service College Ireland at the Emergency Services Academy underwent final examination under the supervision of Martin Dunne, Director National Ambulance Service and Macartan Hughes, Chief Ambulance Officer and Education Manager National Ambulance Service College, Ireland.

These medical rescuers have been trained in line with standards of National Ambulance Service College and Pre-Hospital Emergency Care Council of Ireland. This training was in continuation of the MoU signed between Emergency Services Academy (ESA), Pakistan and National Ambulance Service College (NASC), Ireland to maintain the Emergency Services according to international standards through third party evaluation and achieve global standards for the safe provision of quality Pre-hospital care in Pakistan.DG Rescue Punjab Dr. Rizwan Naseer said all trainings were real time recorded and internationally monitored by the team of National Ambulance Service College, Ireland in order to ensure quality of imparted training. He also appreciated the efforts of Irish team and Team of Instructors from ILEM-UHS.

Mr Martin also conducted different sessions of under training EMTs of Rescue 1122 and examined their expertise & skills.

They asked different questions & conducted written test and skills evaluation of EMTs pertaining to patients handling, stabling & shifting protocols, medical and trauma management etc. Martin Dunne appreciated the presence of professional quality instruments in the Emergency Services Academy and expressed satisfaction that the environment and the available resources of this Rescue Ambulance Service College shall be supportive for teaching of professional courses of pre-hospital emergency care in Pakistan.

