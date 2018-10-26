Irish singer Sinead O’Connor converts to Islam

DUBLIN : Famous Irish singer Sinead O’Connor announced on Twitter that she has converted to Islam.

The artist, who is best known for her 1990 hit version of the song Nothing Compares 2 U, said she had changed her name to Shuhada’.

The 51-year-old said, “This is the natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian’s journey. All scripture study leads to Islam. Which makes all other scriptures redundant.”

She tweeted on the social media “Thank you so much to all my Muslim brothers and sisters who have been so kind as to welcome me to Ummah today on this page. You can’t begin to imagine how much your tenderness means to me”>

On Thursday, Irish Imam Shaykh Dr Umar al-Qadri posted a video of the singer saying the Islamic declaration of faith.

In another post, the singer revealed she had received her first Hijab with the help of a friend in Dublin.

Last year, the singer had changed her name to Magda Davitt and taken up the Catholic faith.

