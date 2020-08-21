Irish minister resigns

Dublin

Ireland’s agriculture minister has resigned for breaching their government Coronavirus guidelines, by attending a parliamentary golf society dinner, reported AFP. Prime minister Micheal Martin said he accepted Dara Calleary’s resignation after just 37 days in the position, calling it “the right decision” and an “error of judgement”. “People all over the country have made very difficult, personal sacrifices in their family lives and in their businesses to comply with Covid regulations,” said Martin. “This event should not have gone ahead in the manner it did given the government decision of last Tuesday.”—AFP