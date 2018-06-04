Irfan Siddiqui’s singular achievement: Rs500m fund for uplift of institutions

farewell Iftar for ex-adviser

Zubair Qureshi

Although former Adviser to Prime Minister on National History & Literary Heritage, Irfan Siddiqui has done many a good thing during his two-and-a-half years tenure for promotion of literary activities, yet one singular achievement he has made during his time is the approval and allocation of Rs500 million endowment fund for uplift of literary, cultural and language-promotional institutions working under National History & Literary Heritage division.

At a farewell Iftar party hosted by Mrs Qaiserah Alvi and her husband Hameed Alvi for Irfan Siddiqui, eminent writers, poets and intellectuals paid rich tributes to Mr Irfan Siddiqui for the imprints he left on the country’s literary and cultural horizon and for the rich contributions he made as PM’s Adviser on National History & Literary Heritage. This was first time that Islamabad’s civil society, writers and intelligentsia were seeing off an ex-government representative showering him with praises and lots of love for supporting writers and poets’ community and for carrying out a number of innovative programmes. One could see senior scholars, writers and poets like Prof Fateh Muhammad Malik, Masood Mufti, Dr Qasim Bughio, Inamul Haq Javed, Executive Editor of Pakistan Observer, Gauhar Zahid Malik, well known poet Mehboob Zafar and many others attending the farewell and wishing him best of luck for his future endeavors.

Noted scholar, Prof Fateh Muhammad Malik said the farewell party by Mrs Qaisera Alvi was in fact a reception party for Irfan Siddiqui since “he will now return to reading and writing. His readers who have been missing his articles and writings for years will now have a chance to read his columns once again.” Irfan Siddiqui has strengthened the institutions which had grown weak and feeble due to paucity of funds and lack of vision, said Prof Malik. Now whoever comes after him, these institutions will keep functioning without facing any problem, said he.

Managing Director of National Book Foundation (NBF) Prof Dr Inam-ul-Haq Javed said Irfan Siddiqui was a role model for his colleagues and those working under him. He never interfered in administrative affairs of NBF and always encouraged him in his projects. Not only Irfan Siddiqui encouraged us, he also came to our help whenever we faced any problem.

Speaking on the occasion, Irfan Siddiqui said he was leaving the office with a sense of contentment. My conscience is at peace and I am happy that during my tenure, Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), National Book Foundation (NBF) and National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) not only stood on their feet but they have quite a clear way of action to move ahead with their projects.

I am leaving them Rs500 million funds with which they can now comfortably arrange conferences, publish books, hold book fairs, exhibitions, invite scholars to the country and host dialogues—all to turn the country into literature-loving, book-friendly society and above all to inculcate among youth reading habits. At the end, he expressed his gratitude to Dr Sairah Alvi and her parents Mr and Mrs Hameed Alvi for hosting such a nice iftar party for him.