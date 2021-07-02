Irfan Siddiqui takes notice of schools opening despite Senate body’s directions

Zubair Qureshi

Chairman Standing Committee on Education & Vocational Training, Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Friday expressed his concerns that the Federal Ministry had decided to keep educational institutions of Islamabad open from July 1 despite a clear and unanimous direction by of the Upper House Standing Committee in a recent meeting.

It may be recalled that the Standing Committee in its last meeting had directed the officials of the ministry to keep the educational institutions of the capital closed on the same pattern that the Punjab Government had adopted— from July 1 to August 1— due to extreme heat, load shedding and difficulties faced by parents.

In that meeting, the Secretary for Education had assured that the instructions of the committee in this regard would be complied with.

But ignoring these instructions, the institutions have been kept opened, Senator Siddiqui said in a statement.

In a letter written to the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training on the direction of Chairman Committee Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Secretary Committee expressed his concerns that ignoring the unanimous decisions of the Committee, the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training did not even consider it necessary to inform the Committee as to the reasons why this decision was not implemented.\

This move of the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training is tantamount to insulting the unanimous decision of the commi-

ttee.