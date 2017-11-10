Irfan Siddiqui asks youth to take inspiration from Allama’s thoughts

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

Allama Iqbal’s poetry has a message for youth, particularly the Muslim youth i.e. discover your self-respect and recognize your hidden potential (Khudi). By understanding Iqbal’s thoughts and by acting upon them, we can achieve the two above-mentioned two golden virtues.

This was said by Adviser to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH) Irfan Siddiqui after inaugurating as Chief Guest exhibition of rare pictures of Allama Muhammad Iqbal at the Aiwan-e-Quaid, F-9 Park here Thursday.

Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC) has organized the week-long Iqbal’s 140th Birth Anniversary celebrations and photo exhibition and a seminar on “Construction of Pakistan in the light of Iqbal’s thoughts” were the first-day highlights of the week-long activity.

Eminent scholar on Iqbaliyat (Iqbal Studies) Prof Fateh Muhammad Malik, Chairman NPC Dr Naeem Ghani, Vice Chairman Mian Muhammad Javed, Executive Secretary of the NPC and Executive Editor of Pakistan Observer Gauhar Zahid Malik, Ms Nargis Nasir, former Chairman FBR Abdullah Yusuf and noted scholar Prof Dr Ayub Sabir were also present on the occasion. Irfan Siddiqui said man is subjected not only to physical slavery but sometimes his thoughts are also enslaved and it is Iqbal’s poetry that liberates man’s thoughts and makes him realize his self-esteem.

Iqbal asks man to continue his struggle as the world is steadily in motion and it doesn’t suit Iqbal’s man to sit idle and wait for some chance. He congratulated the NPC for organizing the rare photo exhibition and said the pictures put on display have a story to tell that we achieved Pakistan after great sacrifices and now it is our duty to protect and preserve this homeland from internal and external threats.

Later, while addressing the students of the local colleges and universities who were attending the seminar in Zahid Malik Auditorium, Prof Fateh Muhammad Malik further highlighted Iqbal’s philosophy and thoughts.

Quoting Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Prof Malik said even Quaid at a ceremony held in memory of Allama Iqbal had said that Pakistan is a practical manifestation of Allama Iqbal’s ideology.

Prof Malik regretted that anti-Pakistan elite class was trying to weaken the roots of Pakistan Ideology and trying to distract the youth from Iqbal’s thoughts. We owe it to the founders of Pakistan to make Pakistan a great country and only by sticking to the Ideology of Pakistan can we achieve that goal. He expressed his belief in the future of Pakistan and said the great Pakistani nation has the potential to bounce back. Whenever there is a crisis, we come out of it successfully and stronger than ever.

Dr Ayub Sabir said Iqbal had given the Muslims of the subcontinent a clear direction to move forward. Not only he pinpointed good things, he also drew the subcontinent’s Muslim attention towards the things that could be detrimental to their beliefs and ideas, said Dr Sabir. Dr Naeem Ghani called upon the youth to understand the spirit of Iqbal’s message and translate it into their lives.

Mian Muhammad Javed said Iqbal was a practical politician who besides composing poems took active part in politics of the day. Anjum Khalique conducted the proceedings of the seminar.