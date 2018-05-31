Irfan pays farewell visit to NBF, spends time in company of books

Zubair Qureshi

Adviser to Prime Minister on National History & Literary Heritage Irfan Siddiqui on Wednesday paid farewell visit to National Book Foundation and spent some time there in the company of books.

Managing Director of the NBF Dr Inamul Haq Javed welcomed the Adviser and termed his tenure as the best time for publication of books, promotion of book culture, literature and literary activities in the country. Adviser to PM was of the view that National Book Foundation has been playing a pivotal role in promotion of Book Culture, dissemination of knowledge and inculcation of book reading habit among people for last many years efficiently and effectively.

Siddiqui was accompanied by Federal Secretary of National History & Literary Heritage Division, Engineer Amir Hassan and Joint Secretary Junaid Ikhlaq during his visit of departments under his control.

He said it was a very productive time he spent with his team members and National Book Foundation (NBF) has played a central role in promotion of book culture and literary activities far and wide in Pakistan.“Book reading habit has been inculcated in society as a prime mission of NBF and it is a pride of all of us now as we are successful to bring the book at the threshold of each home of every citizen, in hand of each literate person in the country with an aim of promotion of soft image of Pakistan in the world,” he said.

He told that we achieved almost all targets set by our government by holding National Book Festival every year in Islamabad on National Book Day, arranging Book Fairs in big cities, organizing Calligraphy Exhibitions and celebrating with other literary activities for promotion of book culture particularly in youth throughout last five years during our tenure of government. He also appreciated and lauded the active participation of National Book Foundation by holding numbers of Book Festivals for people in last years especially in all provincial headquarters. Mr. Irfan Siddiqui visited different parts of the NBF Head Office Islamabad.

He planted a sapling in the lawn of NBF Book Park as well. Federal Secretary of National History & Literary Heritage Division, Engineer Amir Hassan has also expressed his views at this ceremony and said that NBF has done a remarkable job and its performance regarding book promotion culture is par excellence.