Irfan Mangi posted as DG NAB Rawalpindi

Islamabad

Irfan Mangi, who was serving as Director-General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan, has been posted as DG NAB Rawalpindi, a notification said on Tuesday.

Mangi, who replaced Nasir Iqbal, was also part of the joint investigation team ordered by Supreme Court to probe former premier Nawaz Sharif’s assets in the Panama Papers case.

Iqbal is facing an investigation by the body on the directions of the chairman and was transferred to NAB headquarters, the notification said.

He was also overseeing corruption references against the Sharif family, which were filed by NAB on the orders of Supreme Court in its Panama case verdict in September last year.

Moreover, DG NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Brigadier (retd) Farooq was also transferred to NAB headquarters while Director NAB Farmanullah has been appointed in his place. .—INP