Irfan inaugurates state-of-the-art ‘Faiz Ahmad Faiz’ auditorium

Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH), Irfan Siddiqui Monday inaugurated a newly constructed state-of-the-art ‘Faiz Ahmad Faiz auditorium’ at Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) in a ceremony. The auditorium built on 6,000 square foot land has the capacity to accommodate 450 persons in its main hall, 400 in basement and 200 each in its two committee rooms.

“This well-equipped auditorium, costing Rs. 90 million, would prove as a vital source to promote literary activities in the federal capital”, Irfan Siddiqui said while talking to media after inauguration of the auditorium.

The project of ‘Faiz Ahmad Faiz auditorium was lingering for the last 10 years however work on it was expedited soon after creation of NH&LH division.

Irfan Siddiqui said literary and cultural activities are indispensible for promotion of peace, tolerance and generosity among the people.

Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui also formally inaugurated ‘Calligraphy Gallery’ in a ceremony held at National Language Promotion Department (NLPD).

Speaking on the occasion, Irfan Siddiqui said this gallery, displaying exquisite collection of calligraphic art pieces, will provide a platform for the students of Calligraphy and other artists to display their work and learn from each other’s experiences.

He said Institute of Calligraphy will play significant role in preservation and promotion of this ancient Islamic art.

Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui also planted a sapling in the lawn of National book Foundation (NBF).

Meanwhile, the farewell ceremonies were also arranged by PAL, NLPD and NBF on the occasions where the heads of these institutions and other staff members highly acknowledged the role of the Advisor for rejuvenating all these dormant institutions and giving them a new dimension to produce and promote valuable literature and play role in transformation of the society.—APP

