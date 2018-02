Our Correspondent

Quetta

Mirza Mohammad Irfan Baig assumed the charge as Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan on Monday. Mirza Irfan Baig joined the NAB in 2003 and was posted as Director KPK, Rawalpindi and Headquarters.

He also served as Director NAB Balochistan during the year 2010-11. Besides investigation teams under his supervision successfully completed various important cases involving huge amount of looted national wealth.