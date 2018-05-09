Irfan appreciates performance of NH&LH Division

Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH), Irfan Siddiqui Tuesday said government officers can achieve huge targets through team work, national spirit, honesty and hard work.

“The officers and other staff of NH&LH division have shown excellent performance during a short span of time since creation of this division which is worth appreciable”, Irfan Siddiqui said while speaking during a farewell ceremony arranged in honour of the Joint Secretary of the division, Capt (r) Abdul Majeed Niazi.

Capt (r) Abdul Majeed Niazi who was an officer of Information Group Service retired from his services on May 2 after completion of his employment period. He was also having additional charge of Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters.

Appreciating Abdul Majeed Niazi’s performance, Irfan Siddiqui said during his entire service period especially in NH&LH division, Niazi has performed his duties with utmost dedication, commitment and national spirit.

On this occasion, Irfan Siddiqui presented a memorable gift to Abdul Majeed Niazi. The farewell ceremony was attended by Federal Secretary, Engineer Aamir Hasan and other officials of the division.—APP

