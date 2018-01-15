Irfan Advocate wins DBA election

Our Correspondent

Sialkot

Hafiz Khuwaja Muhammad Irfan ul Haq Advocate on Sunday won the annual election of District Bar Association (DBA) as President by grabbing 485 votes while Sohail Iqbal Hurar elected as Secretary General by securing 530 votes. For the slot of President, Mujahid Rasool Advocate stood second with 394 votes, Abdul Khaliq Naro Advocate third with 198 votes and Faiz Ullah Chachi advocate got 40 votes.

For Secretary General, Malik Muhammad Shabbier Advocate stood second with 437, Ch. Ajmal Abbas Advocate third with 152 votes. Ch. Imtiaz Qadeer Sulehria Advocated elected as Vice President by securing 642 votes while C M Aslam Advocate stood second by getting 429 votes. Moreover, Ch. Sheraz Aslam, elected as unopposed Joint Secretary, Asad Ullah Finance Secretary, Muhammad Umer Bajwa, Library Secretary while Malik Asad Raza, Muhammad Afzal Sulhari, Muhammad Maqbool, Hafiz Khalid Abbas Ghumman, Husham Aslam, Muhammad Amir Ali, Ali Ilyas, Malik Salman, Asim Ali and Samina Khanam Ghumman already elected unopposed for Executive Body.