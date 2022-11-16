Ireland women defeated Pakistan in the third and final T20 international at Lahore to earn a historic first bilateral series win over Pakistan.

Choosing to bat first, the Irish put a massive target of 168 on the board before restricting the home side to just 133, bowling them out 34-runs short of the target.

Ireland were on top from the start with Amy Hunter (40 off 35 balls) and Gabby Lewis (71 off 46 balls) adding 110 runs for the opening wicket from just 12.5 overs.

Lewis, later named “Player of the Series”, scored 71 of her 144 runs in the series in this game.

Hunter’s dismissal changed little in the grand scheme of things as Orla Prendergast (37 off 23) continued to pile on the runs for her side.

Rebecca Stokell managed to add a handy 17 runs more as Ireland finished with 167/4 from their 20 overs.

For Pakistan, Nida Dar, Nashra Sandhu and Ghulam Fatima managed to pick up a wicket each for 27, 37 and 34 runs respectively.

In reply, Pakistani women never got into the game from the start with constant wickets derailing their bid for a memorable chase, and looking like a far cry from the team which upset India not too long ago.

Javeria Khan (50 off 37) was the only batter who managed to keep her side in the game but kept losing partners at the other end.

Sidra Ameen (4), Muneeba Ali (11), Ayesha Naseem (5), Bismah Maroof (6), Aliya Riaz (3), Fatima Sana (14), Aiman Anwer (1) and Ghulam Fatima (0) all failed to contribute much.

Nida Dar (26 off 24) remained the lone hope after Javeria departed but the task proved too much even for her experienced shoulders.

For Ireland, captain Laura Delaney and Arlene Kelly both took three wickets.

With their 2-1 T20 series win over Pakistan, Ireland women become the first side from their country to win a series in the sub-continent.