Ireland Test was a wake-up call for Sarfaraz

Salahuddin Haider

Pakistan victory at Dublin is laudable, but if it does add another feather in Sararaz’s cap, it does serves as a wake-up call for him. Ireland, lost on record, but actually won the hearts of cricket lovers all over the world. The made Pakistan fight every inch of their way for the ultimate. That in itself tremendous tribute to their fighting capabilities, and holds promise for the future. Having said that all that, it must also be recorded for posterity that the Dublin game was a great beginning for the Irish, winning full membership of ICC, and put up a sterling performance. In the first innings, they wilted under pressure for lack of experience, but showed grit and guts after being forced to follow on.

The century by Neil O’Brien would go to record books and perhaps would be registered in golden words. Pakistan opening pair dilemma persists. Azhar Ali, and debutant Imamul Haq failing after being put into by the hosts calling correctly on the spin of the coin. In fact it was a dismal performance from the brittle Pakistani batting. If another debutant Faheem Ashraf had not shown commitment and responsibility with his 83 as tail-ender, and put up a century partnership with Asad Shafiq, his side would have been in tatters. There could easily be two sides of the story. One was Faheem’s epic performance that helped raise the side total to 310/9 for declared, was worth the praise it deserved, he cannot be relied upon to repeat it again.

It was just his day, but fortune smiles on the brave rarely. That lesson Sarfaraz must not down. Performance-wise Pacer Muhammad Abbas, sharing the new ball with Amir, a veteran of 31 Tests, needs special words for appreciation. Hw bowled his heart out but mist strikingly,he was never found lagging in line and length. $ wickets in first innings and 6 in second, to return a tally of 9 wickets could make anyone proud. The team and the country men were proud of him too.

Amir, despite knee injury, was superb too. His Yorker length deliveries, were a constant source of headache for rival batsmen, and the way he uprooted off stick to break a threatening partnership would remain fresh in memory for long time, like west Indian wicket keeper diving one handed catch to remove ever =great Javed Miandad. Skipping reference to Imamul haq would be unpardonable.

He shrugged off burden of nepotism from his own as well of his uncle Inzamam’s shoulders.The way he batted in the second innings, showing enormous cam and composure, forces one to equate him with Virat Kohli, Javed Miandad, Inzamamum Haq, and even Sunil Gavaskar. But caution must be the watch word for him, for early praise often becomes an unkind cut for a youngster. But he played a sterling knock of 74 not out, lifting Pakistan in the run-chase from hapless 14 for 3 to 140, with Babar Azam, who was unfortunate to be run out, but Babar Azam too showed that his he not just T-20 player. He has displayed at number 5, he could bat with grit and commitment. His and the 126-run partnership with Imamum haq, finally drove the side home without much ado.

They both were last day’s heroes. However Azhar Ali, failing in both innings, Haris Sohail, and Asad Shafiq would be more watchful and realize responsibilities in more daunting tasks ahead with first Test against England at London from June 24. Playing moving deliveries, demands vigilant eye, swift footwork, and realization that they are playing for a flag and a country. Pkaistan batting clicked in pieces. Survival can be the best description, but it also showed that youngsters were capable of turning tables of mightiest of opponents. They surely would give tough time to England. Safaraz must improve his batting and keeping, and fielding lapses must be avoided for it may cost us heavily.