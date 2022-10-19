Curtis Campher made an unbeaten 72 from 32 deliveries and picked up two wickets with the ball to help Ireland get its first 2022 T20 World Cup win over Scotland.

Campher and George Dockrell combined for an unbroken 119-run to chase down Scotland’s 177-run target with an over and six wickets to spare helping their side register first points after a damaging loss to Zimbabwe.

Scotland decided to bat first at Bellerive Oval and relied on opener Michael Jones’ 86 runs off 55 balls to reach 176-5 from their 20 overs. Fresh off their win over two-time T20 Champions West Indies, Scotland stuttered out of the blocks before a 77-run third-wicket stand between Jones and captain Richie Berrington set them on their way.

In reply, Ireland was struggling at 61-4 from 10 overs before Campher and Dockrell dug in.

The pair steadily picked up the pace, founding boundaries at much-needed junctions to chip away at the total. With both the batters well settled towards the end, their side needed 12 off 12 balls and Campher finished things off with three consecutive fours to see his side home with an over to spare.

Dockrell finished unbeaten on 39 from 27 balls.

With the win, Ireland moved into a tie with Scotland and Zimbabwe on points with the top two teams in each of the preliminary-round groups advancing to the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup next week.