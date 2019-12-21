Iraq’s top cleric calls for quick formation of govt

Baghdad

Iraq’s top Shiite cleric has called for the speedy formation of a government and early elections as ongoing political wrangling caused Parliament to miss a deadline to name the next premier. That has sparked concerns of protracted political crisis and uncertainty.

Blast walls were erected by security forces on a bridge leading to the presidential palace in the heavily fortified Green Zone, the seat of Iraq’s government.

The move came in anticipation of future demonstrations there as discontent over President Barham Saleh’s inability to name the next premier mounts among anti-government protesters.

Protesters currently occupy three bridges leading to and near the Green Zone — Jumhuriya, Sinak and Ahrar — in a standoff with security forces. The demonstrations engulfed Baghdad and southern Iraq on Oct. 1, when thousands took to the streets to protest government corruption, poor services and rising Iranian influence in state affairs. At least 450 protesters have died as security forces used live fire and tear gas to disperse crowds.

Pressure from the demonstrations led Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi to resign after Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani, Iraq’s most powerful religious authority, withdrew support for his government. Al-Sistani, in his weekly sermon delivered by a representative in Najaf, called for political blocs to form the government quickly.

“We hope that there won’t be a long delay in the formation of the new government, and it must be an uncontroversial government that responds to the requirements of the current stage, and be able to gain back the state authority and calm down the situation,” Al-Sistani said. — AP/AFP