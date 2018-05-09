Iraq’s security main pillar in regional stability: King Abdullah

Amman

King Abdullah and Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim Jaafari have discussed relations between the two countries and the latest developments in the Iraqi arena.

The King during the meeting held at Al Husseiniya Palace, highlighted the “deep-rooted and historical” relations between Jordan and Iraq, expressing keenness to continue cooperation at all levels, especially in the economic and trade fields, in a way that serves joint interests, according to a Royal Court statement.

King Abdullah stressed that Jordan and Iraq share the same position in facing terrorism, reiterating that Jordan’s interest in Iraq lies in its stability and prosperity, which, he said, constitute a pillar for regional security and stability.

In this regard, the King expressed Jordan’s support for Iraq’s endeavours in the war against terrorism and relevant efforts exerted by the Iraqi army.

Abdullah urged an inclusive policy that engages all components of the Iraqi people in the political process, wishing success for the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections.

Talks also focused on regional developments and efforts exerted to reach political solutions to regional crises.

For his part, Jaafari commended the Kingdom’s “unaltered stances in constant support for the unity, security and stability of Iraq”, and for the assistance Amman provides to Baghdad to meet the challenges it faces.

The minister referred to the victories Iraq achieved in its war on terrorism, stressing that Jordan, as a contributor to these successes, has the right to be proud of these achievements.

He also underlined his country’s keenness to further consolidate its ties with the Kingdom and expand cooperation at all levels.

Lower House Speaker Atef Tarawneh also met with Jaafari and stressed the importance of cooperation in the fields of investment, exchanging economic expertise and the war on terrorism, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Jaafari said that the Jordanian vision on the war against terrorism topped other countries, expressing his country’s aspiration to further cooperation and coordination in the war on terrorism.

Acting Senate President Marouf Bakhit also met with Jaafari and expressed the Kingdom’s keenness on Iraq’s unity, security and stability, Petra added. —Agencies