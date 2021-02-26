Iraq’s defence minister acknowledges Pakistan’s sacrifices in terrorism fight

RAWALPINDI – Iraq’s Defence Minister Juma Enad Sadoon Khattab Al Jibori Friday lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism, said the ISPR.

The minister, who is on official visit to Pakistan, called on General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC ) at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

Matters of bilateral professional interest and further strengthening of security and defence cooperation between the two countries were discussed during the meeting.

ISPR said that both sides also deliberated upon prevailing international and regional security environment.

Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned out tri-services contingent presented ‘Guard of Honour’ to the visiting dignitary.