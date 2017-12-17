Iraqi forces uncover two Izadi mass graves in Sinjar

Baghdad

Iraqi security forces have found two mass graves in the country’s northern province of Nineveh, which contain the bodies of roughly a hundred members of the Izadi minority group believed to have been executed by Daesh Takfiri terrorists.

A local source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said government troops, supported by fighters from the Popular Mobilization Units, commonly known by the Arabic name Hashd al-Sha’abi, unearthed the mass graves in the town of Sinjar, situated over 400 kilometers northwest of the capital Baghdad, on Saturday morning. The graves contained the bodies of 90 people, Arabic-language al-Ghad Press news agency reported.

The victims apparently came from the nearby villages of Mujamma al-Jazirah and al-Qabousiyah. The grisly findings were made only three days after a mass grave containing the remains of at least 50 people was found in Sinjar.

On November 27, Iraqi army forces uncovered an Izadi mass grave in al-Ba’aj town, which was under control of Daesh until June this year. It contained the bodies of 98 people.

A week earlier, government forces had found a mass grave containing the bodies of 73 people, including women and children, executed by Daesh in Rambussi area near the town of Qahtaniyah, located about 100 kilometers from Mosul.—Agencies