Iraqi FM due today

By
News desk
-
8
Islamabad

Foreign Minister of Iraq Dr Fuad Hussein will reach Pakistan on a two-day visit today at the invitation of Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

During the visit, the two Foreign Ministers will hold in-depth exchange of views on all aspects of bilateral relations.

They will also review close cooperation in multilateral organizations, in particular the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The Foreign Ministers will also consult on issues concerning the Muslim Ummah as well as on key regional and international issues, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Monday.—INP

Previous articleUN warns of possible war crimes
Next articlePSX gains 11 points to close at 47,135

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR