Iraqi FM due today

Islamabad

Foreign Minister of Iraq Dr Fuad Hussein will reach Pakistan on a two-day visit today at the invitation of Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

During the visit, the two Foreign Ministers will hold in-depth exchange of views on all aspects of bilateral relations.

They will also review close cooperation in multilateral organizations, in particular the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The Foreign Ministers will also consult on issues concerning the Muslim Ummah as well as on key regional and international issues, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Monday.—INP