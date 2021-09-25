Iraq to purchase 12 Pakistan-made JF-17 Thunder fighter jets

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has received an international order for the supply of 12 fighter jets JF-17 Thunder Block III to Iraq, local media reported on Saturday.

The advanced-level jets are manufactured at the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) Kamra n with the cooperation of China.

Reports cited sources as saying that officials from Pakistan and Iraq held various rounds of talks to finalize the defence deal.

The negotiations finally concluded with the recent visit of Iraqi defence delegation led by Deputy Commander Iraqi Air Force Major General (Pilot) Muhammad Majeed Mahdi Mahmood.

In April this year, Pakistan exhibited models of its JF-17 fighter jet, Al-Khalid battle tank, Takbir precision munition and Azmat-class missile boat among other defense hardware in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

This was the first ever exhibition of Pakistani defense goods in Iraq which is one of the main buyers of military hardware after the Gulf nations and Egypt.

Nigeria and Myanmar have already inducted these jets in their fleet.

In May this year, Pakistan had formally handed over to Nigerian Air Force in an official ceremony at Makurdi, Nigeria.

