Iraq holds election after victory over IS

Baghdad

Iraq voted on Saturday in its first parliamentary election since declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with growing tensions between neighbouring Iran and the United States threatening a power struggle.

Turnout appeared weak as polling stations closed across the country after 11 hours of voting that took place under tight security given the ongoing threat posed by the militants.

There were no major incidents reported across the country, with the only flareup coming when, a local official said, shelling killed a policeman and wounded five others in eastern Iraq.—AFP