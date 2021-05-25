Iraq bans entry of Pakistanis, Indians

Iraq has prohibited the entry of Pakistani and Indian nationals into its territory through air and land from Tuesday (today) until further notice amid an uptick in coronavirus cases.

The Iraqi government has placed an entry ban on travellers from several countries including Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Brazil, Colombia and Bahrain. The new list was issued by Iraq’s federal government on May 24.

As per the new guidelines, from Tuesday the passengers from Pakistan and seven other countries would not enter into Iraqi territory due to the high cases of the mutated coronavirus.

Recently, a Canadian ban on direct passenger flights from India and Pakistan after increased Covid-19 cases were detected in travellers arriving from these countries was extended Friday until June 21.—INP