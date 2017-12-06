Iraq accused of violating due process for Daesh suspects

Baghdad

Iraqi federal and Kurdish regional judiciaries are violating the rights of Daesh suspects with flawed trials, arbitrary detentions under harsh conditions, and broad prosecutions, Human Rights Watch said on Tuesday.

As the militant group’s self-proclaimed caliphate crumbles following defeats in Iraq and Syria, thousands suspected of joining it have been captured, detained, and put on trial.

At least 200 have been sentenced, Human Rights Watch said, and at least 92 executed.

Iraq’s government faces the task of exacting justice on Daesh members while preventing revenge attacks on people associated with the group which could only undermine efforts to create long-term stability.

The New York-based rights group said that an 80-page report it released early on Tuesday “finds serious legal shortcomings that undermine efforts to bring (Daesh) fighters, members, and affiliates to justice.”

A spokesman for Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council, which supervises the federal judiciary, declined to comment on the contents of the report ahead of its release.

Issues highlighted by the HRW report: – It is too easy to accuse someone of belonging to Daesh and have them detained. Wanted lists or community accusations without evidence can result in the detention of suspects for months even if wrongly accused.

Detention centers are overcrowded and authorities fail to separate children from adult detainees. Iraqi law states detainees should be brought to a judge within 24 hours of capture but this does not happen.

Detainees are often subject to torture, not granted access to lawyers, and their families are not informed of their whereabouts. Iraqi authorities say they have investigated these allegations but have not released any findings.

The reliance of Iraqi and Kurdish courts on counter terrorism laws to prosecute suspects rather than using other laws in the criminal code means crimes are not prioritized by seriousness and victims are not included in the process as suspects are not tried for individual acts of murder, rape, torture or slavery.—Agencies