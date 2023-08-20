The Iraqi government has announced free visas for the Pakistani Arabaeen pilgrims from August 19 to September 20.

It was decided by Baghdad to give free visas to Pakistanis as a result of bilateral talks between the two countries during the visit of former interior minister Rana Sanaullah to Iraq.

The Iraqi Embassy has released the details of the 30-day free visas for the Pakistani pilgrims.

The quota of Pakistani visitors has been increased to 100,000 for the first time by the Iraqi government.

Only Iraqi Airlines and Pakistani airlines will provide the travel facility to the pilgrims.

Pakistani pilgrims will enter Iraq from Al-Sheib Port through the land route of Baghdad and Al-Najaf International Airport.

Moreover, the condition of arrival and departure at the same airport for Pakistani visitors has also been abolished.

Earlier, a 15-day visa along with fee was the rule of the day. Both countries will also regulate tourism companies to provide quality services to visitors. The Pakistani Embassy will take steps to control overstaying cases.