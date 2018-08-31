Iran’s warning

IRAN’S supreme leader warned on Wednesday the country could abandon its nuclear deal with world powers if it no longer served its interests, even as economic and political pressure mounted on the government. ‘Naturally, if we reach the conclusion that (the nuclear deal) is no longer maintaining our national interests, we will put it aside,’ Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a meeting with the Cabinet, according to his website.

The statement is reflective of increasing desperation among Iranian leadership in the face of stiff attitude of the United States on the issue of Iranian nuclear deal and programme. Tehran has so far repeatedly said it was more than willing to implement all provisions of the treaty it signed with world powers restricting its nuclear programme in exchange for easing of sanctions. However, unilateral withdrawal of the United States from the accord and re-imposition of sanctions has apparently shattered confidence of Iran. No doubt, some European countries insist they would stand by the agreement, declaring that they would continue to do business with Tehran despite warnings by Washington but Iran has to weigh options both for its short and long term interests. We believe that sanctioning Iran is counter-productive and instead engagement is the answer to the stalemate. Sanctions would surely mean multiplication of difficulties of Iranian people as foreign companies are winding up businesses in the country and hopes for attracting foreign investment are diminishing. Economic woes and isolation could force Iranian authorities to adopt retaliatory measures raising regional and global tension. History also tells us Iran withstood sanctions in the past and it has the resilience and strength to sustain pressure now and in future. Therefore, instead of prolonging the crisis and tension for nothing, the United States should review its policy and return to the path of engagement that earlier paid in the shape of a nuclear deal.

