Iran’s oil minister: Iran to speed up gas export to Pakistan

Tehran

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said that process of implementing Iranian gas export contract to Pakistan has not changed, so that the country will follow up the situation through the diplomatic system.

Speaking on the sidelines of signing a contract for the construction operation of Iranshahr-Chabahar gas transmission pipeline, he said, “Although Iran enjoys sufficient land area in Mokran Coastal Area, we have not taken advantage of it as strategic region in terms of linking Persian Gulf to Sea of Oman,” MNA reported.

The most significant prerequisite for the inadequate utilization of this coastal area was water shortage problem in the past, he said, adding, “Today, this pressing problem has been solved to a great extent using the world’s modern technology.”

The minister placed special emphasis on accelerating the development of Mokran Costal Area.

In response to a question on the oil layer production situation in South Pars Gas Field and also its developmental condition, he put the oil production volume in this area at about 20,000 oil barrels per day (bpd).

Oil layer in South Pars Gas Field was expected to be developed by Danish Maersk Company but a subsidiary of France’s TOTAL purchased the company, he said, adding, “we do not intend to transfer the development of this sector to France’s TOTAL, rather, negotiations are underway with other companies but a serious proposal is yet to be received.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Zanganeh pointed to the terms and conditions of contract for exporting gas to neighboring Pakistan and said, “no new changes have been considered in this regard in a way that the ministry is pursuing the case through diplomatic channels.”

With regard to Iran’s gas export project to Oman, he said, “salient progress has been made in our talks with Omani side, so that we are seeking a foreign contractor to construct gas transmission pipeline to Oman.”—INP