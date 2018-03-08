Iran’s missile capacity tripled despite outside pressure

Tehran

A senior commander says all enemy attempts to blunt the progress of Iran’s defense capabilities have only backfired, adding that the country has managed to triple its missile production thanks to the firm support at home.

Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the aerospace division of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), made the remarks in Tehran on Wednesday. The senior military official said all the attempts by enemies to put limits on Iran’s defense power and engage in confrontation with the country have only had an adverse effect.

“Today, despite the hostilities and the measures taken by the global arrogance and enemies, [the number of] those defending the development of the defense [sector] in the country has increased, and that the government, the parliament and everyone else stand united regarding the missile issue, particularly the ground-to-ground missiles,” he added.—Agencies