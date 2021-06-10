Iran’s Covid-19 cases surpass 3m

Iran’s confirmed Covid-19 cases have surpassed the three million mark, the health ministry said, while daily cases and deaths continued a downward trend ahead of a presidential poll.

The country has been struggling since late March to contain its “fourth wave” of Covid-19 blamed on a surge in trips made during Persian New Year Holidays, according to an AFP report.

In the past 24 hours, the country officially recorded 12,398 new cases, the health ministry announced. Iran also recorded an additional 153 coronavirus-related deaths, it said, bringing the total to 81,672.