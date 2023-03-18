Iran’s bank loans to economic sectors increase over 38%

Iranian banking system has paid 36.69 quadrillion rials (over $79.7 billion) of facilities to domestic economic sectors in the first 11 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2022-February 19, 2023), registering a 38.1-percent rise from the same period in the previous year.

According to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), over 83.4 percent of the mentioned facilities have been provided to owners of businesses and the rest have been paid to natural persons, IRIB reported.

As reported, 75.3 percent of the total facilities paid to the owners of businesses have been in the form of working capital loans.—Tehran Times