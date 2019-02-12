Iran’s 40th anniversary of revolution celebration in Capital

Ashraf Ansari

Ambassador Mehdi Honardoost hosted a glittering reception here to celebrate 40th anniversary of Iran’s Islamic revolution. A large number of guests graced the celebration. They included Federal Minister Zubaida Jalal, Prime Minister’s Advisor Abdul Razzaq Dawood, political figures, former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. (Retd) Aslam Baig, ambassadors, diplomats and prominent people from various segments of the society.

A group of Iranian children attired in Pakistani dress sang national anthems of Pakistan and Iran. They received loud applause from the guests. Federal Minister Zubaida Jalal was the chief guest at the reception who joined the Iranian ambassador in cutting the ceremonial cake. In her speech she highlighted the significance of Pakistan-Iran brotherly relations. She said, cordial relations between Pakistan and Iran are bound by history, culture and faith. These relations are destined to grow with the passage of time.

Ambassador of Iran in his welcome address touched on various aspects of historic and cultural relations between Pakistan and his country. He said, Pakistan and Iran have very strong historical relations. The bilateral relations between the two countries are anchored on very strong foundations. The two states have religious, ethnic and cultural bonds.

In the recent past, there have been some major developments in Pakistan-Iran relations. Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif was the first foreign dignitary to visit Pakistan after the installation of PTI government. He had meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Zareef carried a message of fraternal greetings from President Hassan Rouhani. The Iranian President had also telephoned Imran Khan soon after his assumption of office to congratulate him.

