Iranians hold nationwide rallies, denounce riots

Tehran

Iranians from all walks of life have taken to the streets of several cities to renew their allegiance to the Islamic establishment and condemn the recent wave of deadly violence in some areas.

Holding banners and national flags, the demonstrators chanted pro-government slogans during the mass rallies which were held in different towns and cities, including Ahvaz, Kermanshah, Bushehr, Abadan, Gorgan and Qom.

Several other cities are slated to hold similar rallies on Thursday, while Tehrani residents will hold a rally following the Friday prayers.

Last week, a number of peaceful protests over economic grievances started in several cities, but those gatherings suspiciously changed color and turned ugly when groups of participants, some of them armed, launched attacks on public property, police stations and religious sites.

Over a dozen people have been killed in the ensuing violence, according to state media reports.

The participants further shouted slogans against the United States and the Israeli regime, which welcomed the turmoil and voiced support for the riots.

Iranians hold rallies in support of the Islamic establishment, January 3, 2018. US President Donald Trump has angered Iranians by repeatedly posting insulting tweets against the nation in recent days.

Iranian authorities have taken turns to censure Washington and its allies for interfering in the country’s domestic affairs.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday that enemies have been using various tools to deal blows to the Iranian nation and the Islamic establishment during the latest developments.—Agencies