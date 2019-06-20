Iranian parliamentary delegation exchange views with CM Murad

Staff Reporter

A six-member parliamentary delegation of Iran called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at CM House and discussed ways and means to enhance bilateral trade, exchange of parliamentary, educational and traders delegations and take benefits from each others experience and expertise, particularly in medicine, agriculture and livestock sectors.

The Iranian parliamentary delegation led by Mr Ahmad Amir Abadi Farhani comprised of Mohammad basit Darazahi, Mohammad Reza, Seyyed Morteza Khatemi, Mohammad Hosseini, Ali Yousefi, Ahmad Mohammadi. The chief minister’s Advisor to CM Murtaza Wahab and Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro also attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister said that the Iran has made headway in the development of agriculture and livestock sector. He added that Sindh was interested to take advantage from the experience and expertise of Iran in agriculture and livestock sectors.

The chief minister said that the Muslim world must foster unity among themselves so that they could fight collectively against the enemies of Islam.

The Iranian delegation emphasized on the need of launching bilateral trade between Iran and Pakistan and to other Muslim countries through barter and swap of currencies. This would help to strengthen and improve local economy. They also said that Pakistan should resume the incomplete work of Iran-Pakistan Gas pipeline project.

The visiting delegation invited the Chief Minister to visit Mashhad which he accepted and said he would visit soon.

The chief minister presented gifts of Ajrak and Sindhi topis to the guest and said the visits of parliamentary delegations would further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.