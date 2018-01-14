Iranian Majlis never accepts any changes in nuclear deal’s structure: Speaker

TEHRAN : Iranian Majlis (parliament) will never accept any changes in the structure of the July 2015 nuclear deal, Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani announced here on Sunday.

‘US President Donald Trump’s remarks about changes in Iran nuclear deal is tantamount to destruction of the international agreement totally,’ Larijani said at the Majlis open session held this morning in the Iranian capital.

Larijani made the remarks in response to the US recent move to impose sanctions on several Iranian individuals and institutes.

Criticizing Washington’s excessive demands, Larijani said the US sanctions against people and countries bring prestige and glory to them.

Concurrent with Trump’s decision to waive Iran sanctions for the third time as a part of the deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the United States Department of the Treasury in an unfair and hostile move added 14 other Iranian individuals and institutes to the list of the sanctions under the pretext of human rights violation and involvement in missile program.

Orignally published by NNI