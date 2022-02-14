Iranian interior minister in Pakistan for talks on border management, prisoner exchange

ISLAMABAD – Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi Monday reached Pakistani capital Islamabad to hold talks on various matters, including border management and prisoners exchange.

Vahidi is visiting Islamabad on the invitation of Pakistan’s interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, who received him at the Noor Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi.

According to an official statement, the Iranian minister is leading a nine-member delegation.

In a meeting with his Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, both leaders will “discuss [matters related to] Pak-Iran border management and implementation of the prisoner exchange [agreement],” the statement said.

During his day-long visit, the Iranian interior minister is also scheduled to hold a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan and other officials.

Pakistan and Iran shared a 959-kilometer-long border, with the former has been erecting a fence along the border and it is expected to be completed within a year.

