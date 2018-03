ISLAMABAD : The Iranian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mohammad Javad Zarif will arrive in Islamabad on Sunday (tomorrow) on a four-day visit.

During the visit, Mohammad Javad Zarif will meet his Pakistani counterpart Khawaja Muhammad Asif and other high officials during the visit.

Issues of mutual interest, regional security, border management and Pak-Iran gas pipeline project will come under discussion in the meetings.

Orignally published by INP