Iranian film ‘The Mirror’ to be screened at Lok Virsa

Iranian film “The Mirror” will be screened at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on April 7.

The film was directed by Jafar Panhai, about a little girl trying to find her way home from school. The film is meant to show how “reality and the imagination are intertwined, they are very similar”. The film was staged in a way which normally nobody would suspect was drama but would instead believe was real.

Jafar Panhai was born in 1960 and began making his own amateur films as a teenager.

In 1994, he was the assistant director on Abbas Kiarostami’s Through the Oli ve Trees, and the following year, he released his debut directorial effort, The White Ballon, which was scripted by Kiarostami.—APP

