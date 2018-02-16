Iranian film festival kicks off

Staff Reporter

Karachi

A week-long Iranian film festival kicked off on Wednesday at the Iranian Cultural Centre, opening up to Pakistani audiences an unfamiliar world. Different Iranian productions, internationally acclaimed, are set to be screened at the cultural centre to allow a more meaningful exchange between the two countries. All the movies instead of having subtitles were dubbed into Urdu.

The chief guest at the festival was actor Javed Sheikh who expressed his desire to see cultural exchanges between Iran and Pakistan, especially in the film world, which is a sure-shot way to improve bilateral ties between the two countries. The language barrier can be a deterrent for people to watch such movies, and the decision to dub the movies rather than include subtitles was a good idea, the senior actor observed. In this way, just like audiences were drawn to Turkish dramas dubbed in Urdu, they would also enjoy watching Iranian films.

“Iran is an example where the government did not shut down the film industry but instead encouraged it to pick up meaningful themes and still keep Islam in view when making films,” he said. The director general of the Iranian Cultural Centre, Dr Raza Baqri, spoke about how social causes and the battles of real life are usually the premise of most Iranian films, which is a clear departure from most film industries around the world.