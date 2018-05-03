Iranian envoy discusses bilateral issues with Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, here on Wednesday. During the meeting, international political situation, problems being faced by the Muslim Ummah and prospects of enhanced bilateral cooperation between the two countries came under discussion. The Iranian Ambassador also congratulated Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif over becoming the party president.

Talking on the occasion, Shahbaz Sharif said that meeting with Mehdi Honardoost had always been a delightful occasion for him. Further expansion in bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran is need of the hour, he said. Iran is not only an important neighbouring country but the mutual relations are also intricately conjoined in strong bonds of love and affection.

The graph of Pakistan-Iran relations must not pull-down in any case. Both the countries will have to work collectively for the greater cause of mutual success, development and prosperity of the people, concluded the Chief Minister.

The Iranian Ambassador said that Iran and Pakistan had mutual relations of trust and confidence, adding that vast opportunities of Pakistan-Iran trade existed and the volume of trade could be enhanced by expanding bilateral cooperation.

He said that Muslim World was going through a critical period of time and the conspiracies would have to be countered jointly. Iranian Consul General in Lahore, Majid Sadeghi Dowlatabadi, Political Consular Mehmood Baladi, Economic Secretary Mohsin Fateh Abar, Economic Consular Mehdi Abedini, Kh. Ahmed Hassan and others were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Pakistan Muslim League-N Sindh called on PML-N President and Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, here today. The delegation was led by provincial president Shah Muhammad Shah along with general secretary senator Saleem Zia and additional general secretary Ch. Muhammad Tariq.

Talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that PML-N government fully believes in equal development and progress of all the federating units and added that we are wholly committed for the progress of Sindh province. When Sindh will progress, Pakistan will also be a prosperous state, he added and disclosed that he will soon visits the province of Sindh.

Shahbaz Sharif said that he has been saddened over the plight of the city of lights during his recent visit to Karachi. He said that if an opportunity of serving the people of Sindh has been granted in the upcoming general elections, Sindh will be equally developed as like Punjab.

The members of the delegation of PML-N Sindh said that development in Punjab is a role model for the other provinces adding that people of Sindh are desirous of development on the pattern of Punjab. The opponents are unnerved over your Karachi visits, they said. Provincial Minister Rana Mashhood Ahmed was also present on the occasion.