Iranian embassy organizes calligraphy workshop at PNCA

A large number of students and artists from twin cities attended the two days calligraphy workshop organized by Pakistan National Council of the Arts in collaboration with Embassy of Islamic Republic of Iran here at National Art Gallery, Islamabad.

Renowned Irani calligraphers Ahmed Ali Barooti, Muhammad Pour and Pakistani artists Nasir Ahmed seemab conducted the workshop. Calligraphy is based on writing of Quran and poetry as well.

The participants were informed about this history of Calligrapher and its different khat, and form.

The students learned about the new trend and experimentation in this sacred art form.

Student got knowhow about the basic requirement for calligraphy. Lucky we are that to have this opportunity to learn from such grate masters of the field said one of the participants.

The participants, mostly students of fine arts, termed the workshop a big source of learning.

Interaction with such a great teachers really matters said anther students.

The artists conducted a demonstration for the students and involved them in drawing. The students were briefed about popular contributors in the field.—DNA

Share on: WhatsApp