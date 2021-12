Three Iranian diplomats have received visas from rival Saudi Arabia allowing them to take up posts at the headquarters of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah, officials said on Friday.

Iran and Saudi Arabia, both members of the pan-Islamic body, have held several rounds of talks since April aimed at improving relations.

In 2016, the kingdom’s execution of revered Shia cleric Nimr al-Nimr saw protesters attack Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran.