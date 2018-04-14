Iranian delegation visits KPT to explore avenues of mutual interest

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

A high-level Iranian delegation of 30 members led by Federal Minister for Roads and Urbanization of Iran, Abbas Akhundi, visited Karachi Port Trust on FRIDAY to explore avenues available under the CPEC regime in Pakistan.

The delegation was warmly received by Chairman at KPT Head Office. The delegation took a keen interest in the Deep Water Container Port project of KPT along with other future projects like multipurpose bulk terminal, Cargo Village, LNG Terminal, Port Elevated Expressway, during the briefing given by the Chairman KPT Rear Admiral Jamil Akhtar.

The delegation was briefed about KPT infrastructure, the overall setup and the ensuing discussion specifically focused on the avenues of investments available to the private sector in Pakistan marine sector. The Chairman KPT, Rear Admiral Jamil Akhtar also highlighted the port expansion program taking place under the 10 Years Karachi Port Improvement Program while briefing and discussing the investment opportunities with the Iranian Federal Minister, Abbas Akhundi.

The delegation complimented the development works and offered to change and to join hands for an interconnection linkage of KPT and Bandar Abbas.

Abbas Akhundi showed interest in the development of tourism between the two brotherly nations for ziyarat aspirants. His Excellency Akhundi also showed interest in transhipment cargo handling and in this regards, he said that ample space of 204,000 hectares is available in Bandar Abbas along with a railway network of 600 kilometres.

The Chairman KPT Rear Admiral Jamil Akhtar also took the delegation to witness the Control Room operations of the South Asia Pakistan Terminals Limited (SAPTL) at the Deep Water Container Port site. Additionally, the delegation was further briefed about the operational and administrative setup of SAPTL.