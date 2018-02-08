Iranian deaf artist group enthralls audience

Anniversary of Islamic Revolution of Iran

An Iranian deaf artist group “speaking hands” Wednesday enthralled audience here at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on the occasion of 39th anniversary of Islamic Revolution of Iran. Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Mehdi Honar Dost was the chief guest on the occasion.

The Counselor of Cultural Consulate Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran Shahabudin Darai, senior officials of Lok Virsa, diplomats and a large number of people were also attended the performance. Addressing the participants, Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Mehdi Honar Dost welcomed the audience in the performance on the occasion of 39th anniversary of Islamic Revolution of Iran.

He said that more cultural events would be organized to entertain and educate people of Pakistan with rich Iranian culture. Mehdi Honar Dost said that Pak-Iran were enjoying a lot of commonalities in cultural and these activities would further strengthen relations between the two brotherly countries.

Cultural Counselor of Iran Shahabudin Darai welcomed the deaf artists group from Iran on the occasion. He also highlighted 39th anniversary of Islamic Revolution of Iran. Later, the Iranian Deaf art group “Speaking Hands” performed on the occasion and got big applause from the jam packed Lok Virsa Heritage Museum Hall.

They performed on the famous songs of Iran on the occasion. The participants highly appreciated the performance of deaf artists group, saying that they are enjoying first time any such performance.—APP

