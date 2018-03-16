Iranian cultural consular proposes Pak-Iran Culture Week

Iftikhar Arif hosts farewell party for Iranian diplomat

Zubair Qureshi

The outgoing Cultural Consular of Iran, Shahabuddin Durrani has proposed celebration of the mutual cultures of Pakistan and Iran as we find similarities, common customs, rites and practices in the cultures of the two countries.

Durrani was addressing a farewell party hosted in his honour by the acclaimed Urdu poet of Pakistan, Director General of the National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) and a ‘friend of Iran’ Iftikhar Arif here on Thursday.

Chairman of the Pakistan Academy of Letters Abdul Majeed Khan Niazi, Director Khana-e-Farhang-e-Iran, Ali Aqa Noori, Executive Director of NLPD Tehsina Jehan, former Head of Persian Department NUML, Dr. Mahr Noor Muhammad, senior poet Prof Dr Ehsan Akbar, Prof Dr Muhammad Jawwad Hamdani, Humera Shahbaz and officials of the NLPD were also present on the occasion.

Expressing his gratitude to Iftikhar Arif, Shahabuddin Durrani explained his idea by floating the proposal of Culture Week that would feature the salient marks of the two cultures and in this way families and friends could come together during the week-long celebrations to learn and enjoy similar as well as different traces of each other’s cultures. My dream could not be materialized during my stay in Pakistan, however, I wish it would be realized during the time of my successor, he said.

Durrani termed his stay in Pakistan a memorable period of his life. I was a bit scared when I joined my office, as Pakistan was a new country to me but I was given immense love and confidence by friends here and today, I feel as if I am leaving my family here, said he.

Iftikhar Arif while paying rich tributes to Durrani said he was a role model for others with regard to respect for human values. “I have seen and met a large number of diplomats during my stay in Iran as well and I have found Durrani a unique example of higher human values and a person who always remains keen to promote Pak, Iran cultural ties,” said Arif.

Later, speakers praised the outgoing cultural consular of Iran and wished him all the best with regard to his future endeavors in the days to come. On the occasion, Executive Director of NLPD Tehsina Jehan presented a shield to Durrani that would remind him how much he was loved and respected by Pakistani brothers and sisters.