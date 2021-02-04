Iranian CG pays farewell call on Governor

OutgoingConsul General of Iran in KarachiAhmad Mohammadi paid farewell call on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here at the Governor House on Thursday and discussed the issues of mutual interest.

The Governor appreciated the efforts of the Consul General for strengthening the friendly ties between the two countries, for promotion of bilateral trade, investment and economic cooperation.

The Iranian CG said that Pakistan and Iran have decades-long religious, traditional and trade relations which needs to be more strengthened in better interest of people of both Islamic neighbouring countries.