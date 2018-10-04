Iranian ambassador says no objections over anyone’s participation in CPEC

QUETTA : Iranian ambassador Mehdi Honardoost on Thursday said that the country has no objection on any country participating in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Addressing a press conference in the consulate here, Honardoost said that CPEC is a game changer and that it is time to priortise regional trade.

Commenting on relations between the two countries, the ambassador said that Iran wishes to have good relations with Pakistan and that he is positive they will improve even more.

Relations and cooperation in various matters between the two countries is on the right track, Honar doost said, adding that the two countries are on the same page in a lot of matters.

Terrorism has affected both countries, the ambassador added.

The government had in September said that Pakistan has invited Saudi Arabia to be part of CPEC. The statement resulted in criticism and questions from the opposition who asked why they were not taken into confidence over the decision. It also asked whether China’s consent as well as regional concerns were taken into account.

